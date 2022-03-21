The life of Serik Stepani Davtyan (1893-1978), a member of the senior generation in the field of Armenology and applied arts, an artist-ethnographer, statesman and public figure, Honored Art Worker of the Armenian SSR, is a sum of three cycles: pedagogical and state-social, repression and scientific activity. It is rare for a researcher to be creative. In this case S. Davtyan stands out both as a creative master and as a scientific artist, a skilled and knowledgeable ethnographer. His embroidery, lace and knitted carpets are housed in a number of museums in Armenia. These works are full of color, lyric poetry, full of honest admiration for life. He filmed what he felt and saw. Knitted laces are handmade. Deep, amazing is the world of his art sense, which is also full of suffering.

Having held the position of People’s Education Department of Soviet Armenia for various years, being the Deputy People’s Committee of Enlightenment, he dealt with organizational issues related to culture, as well as the education of national minorities living in Armenia. Serik remembers with gratitude the Kurdish community, thanks to which, with the permission of the People’s Committee of Enlightenment, in 1921 in Kurdish, but in Armenian letters. The first Kurdish alphabet compiled by the Kurdish ethnographer Lazo (Hakob Ghazaryan) “Shems” (Sun) was published in the printing house of Etchmiadzin. 1934-37 Ս. Davtyan heads the public education department of the Yerevan City Council, edits a number of children’s newspapers and magazines, and was one of their founders. He is considered one of the founders of the Yerevan Young Audience Theater (TUZ). 1936 from the end to 1937 August, S. At Davtyan’s initiative and with the means at his disposal, seven school buildings were built in Yerevan, as well as the old building of the Academy of the Academy of Sciences of the Armenian SSR on Abovyan Street.

With false slanders, 1937 On August 4, S. Davtyan is arrested. Convicted under Articles 17-65 and 68 of the Criminal Code of the Armenian SSR, as a member of a right-wing Trotskyist organization, harmful to education and Nersik Stepanyan’s wife. Imprisoned for 10 years, with an additional five years of restriction of political rights. Exiled to Magada.

Years later, E. In the memoirs written about Charents, about those hellish days S. Davtyan remembered. “We were convinced that there can be no tragedy in our days… But there was an unprecedented tragedy in history. The weight fell on our hearts, on our essence, like lead, every person could not stand it. Danger was swirling around our heads, our surroundings were being emptied quickly, in an incomprehensible way, as is probably the case with the plague. “The difficult conditions were circling, putting pressure.”

The cruel years of imprisonment and deprivation of life cut off from the world did not break his tenacious and resilient will. Those were times of hardship. To fill in the gaps of the day and get away from the cruel routine of the mind, he starts embroidering. Finds peace of mind and balance in the compositions of handicrafts, textured patterns. This woman of decisive character endured, the conspiracies and pains of fate strengthened her soul, mind and will. Later, one of his beliefs was that the true nature, type and morality of a person is tested in prison and exile. In an autobiography written by him, Serik remembers: “During the rise of my work activity, I was slandered and in 1937. I was arrested on August 4, 1945, and exiled to Colima, Magadan.

In the camps I worked in various fields and acquired several professions, of which handicrafts occupied a large part of my life. From 1937, while still in prison, I worked with other women in knitting and needlework. I was a brigadier for several years in the camp, a local Magadan factory, where I had the opportunity to get acquainted with the handicrafts of many peoples of the Soviet Union. Returning to Armenia, I became convinced that I could not participate in educational and party activities and devoted all my free time to studying Armenian folk handicrafts. The skills I had developed since childhood in the fields of carpet weaving and handicrafts, as well as the theoretical training I had acquired in Saratov with ethnographer Professor Sokolov, who was interested in everything from Western Armenia and in Saratov, Samara, helped me a lot in this work. and Armenian migrants living in the Volga region. ”

1954 are being restored in S. Davtyan’s rights. 1956 is finally justified. Moved from Dilijan to Yerevan. Despite his advanced age and poor health, he undertakes serious scientific work with great zeal and dedication. The years should not be lost.

1958-78 Heading the Department of Decorative-Applied Art of the Institute of Art of the Academy of Sciences of the Armenian SSR, the scientific work is combined with the practical one. rushing to fill the gap left by years of imprisonment. On his initiative, handicraft clubs are established in many settlements of Armenia (Yerevan, Etchmiadzin, Dilijan, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Sevan).

He has been diligently studying medieval Armenian art, miniature painting, jewelry, woodwork, architecture, khachkar ornamentation and sculpture for many years, convinced that embroidery has much in common with these branches of art in terms of its content and style. The next publication is S. Davtyan’s albums and monographs: “Embroidery Manual” (E., 1956 and 1963), “Armenian Lace” (E., 1966), “Armenian Embroidery” (E., 1972), “Armenian Carpet” ( E., 1975), “Marash Embroidery” (E., 1978), “Episodes in the History of Armenian Medieval Applied Art” (E., 1981) (the last two posthumously). At the age of 70, 1963 Ս. Davtyan is defending his PhD dissertation in art.

At first he worked in a sewing factory for the repressed. Later, a young criminal woman, for whom Serik made a beautiful lace ribbon, shows it to the prison authorities. In this case, Serik is employed in an embroidery bar, where he embroiders various items for women in prison and military families.

Returning from exile, S. Davtyan brings with him something from which he has not parted for the rest of his life. At first glance, this is a seemingly insignificant and unattractive subject. ordinary, made of cloth and fur, doll-shaped pad for needles (needle bowl). It was prepared in the camp in 1940-45. during:

The unique needle was used by the creator, and until the 1990s. the end by his daughter Nerik Nerses Davtyan. The subject is kept in S. In Davtyan’s family, with the heirs. Except for the individual wear of the item, it has been preserved and withstood in time. It traveled with Serik and traveled a long way: Magadan-Moscow-Dilijan-Yerevan. What connected him to that seemingly insignificant and dull needle, perhaps only S. knew the secret of it. Davtyan said. We can only guess. We think it was expensive for him, also meaning a relic. The subject has been talked about in the family for many years. Only one unexplained question. Why does S. want to forget the misfortunes of the years of exile and repression? Davtyan keep it, moreover, having it in front of your eyes every day, use it.

The styled needle is quite interesting in appearance. The total length is 12 cm, 5 mm. Made of four types and colors of fabric, natural fireplace fur (scalp hair), cotton base, several types of threads, thick flour paste, red and black ink. It is interesting that in the narrow living conditions and needs, S. Davtyan was able to find such pieces and relevant threads, moreover, he had a desire to create. The stylized doll looks interesting. At first glance, the question arises, with what purpose and purpose this image was created. With the same success, and easier, he could make an ordinary pad as a needle, which would require less auxiliary materials, creative skills and time. It probably had a double meaning to him. Serious creative work has been done on creating a face, giving it a stressed character. It resembles a black, small and beautiful girl. The eyeballs are painted with a paste made of flour, which is firm, durable and retains its white color when dry. The rest of the details were painted on top of the paste with black ink or ash mixed with paint and red ink. The doll’s mouth and eyebrows were made in the same way. The creator did not sew the legs and arms, so as not to deprive the pad of the general meaning and appearance of the needle. The neck is a red tie.

The pad part is well preserved despite its long use. It is hypocritical. The front is made of black velvet and the back is made of colored crabdish. The pieces were probably cut from worn clothes or the remnants of the pieces at hand were used. The only sign of wear is on the black velvet of the forehead, to which the needles are stuck.

That’s why you can see what’s inside the pad. This is the most remarkable. it is filled with the hair of imprisoned women coming out of the cracks of a worn cloth. They come in a variety of colors, ages and thicknesses. This phenomenon, which seems surprising and applied at first sight, sheds light on it when you get acquainted with S. Davtyan’s works. Based on his many years of research and life experience, he writes that needles should: “Պահել Carefully keep it in a needle or on a pad in which cotton, wool, sawdust, sand, hair is poured, according to which the last one is the most convenient.” This method of preserving needles suggested by the artist was very practical in the life of Armenian handicrafts. Holding the needle in human hair does not rust it, which is not the case with cotton or wool needles. The pad has been used for a long time due to the human hair. By the way, the fingerprints of its creator have been preserved on it to this day, because it was never washed because it was made of hair. Used with care.

The fact that it is filled with repressed women, including Serik’s hair, his daughter Nerik told the author, which is testified by the heirs. What made S., however? It is difficult to say that Davtyan should not be separated from the needle, we can only make assumptions. Why did she make it in the form of a black schoolgirl or what did she think while looking at it, using it, we can again be guided by assumptions. The stylist in the form of a schoolgirl is a unique, museum relic, a factual evidence of being a prison creative object. Not being separated from it for years proves that it had a special meaning for the artist. It sums up the motherly love and warmth that her two children have been deprived of for years, and while looking at her, she conveyed her dreams and goals for the future to S. Davtyan said. The love of life, aspiration and rebirth was expressed through the object of everyday use, why not also the creative love. Serik has a thought from the memories of the years of blockade. “It happens that suddenly from the depths of that depressed soul, from the secret folds of human nature, a talented, creative warm breath is born, and a person straightens his back, believes that one can live, endure, endure, fight, endure, get rid of … »:

