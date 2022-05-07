Exhibition of works by painter Lilit Bacach and photographer Ralph Becker opens in Gyumri | Morning

An exhibition of works by painter Lilit Bacach and Ralph Becker entitled “Women’s World” opened at the Berlin Art Hotel today. Minasyan, representatives of the regional government, civil society, artists.

“I’m sure that very important topics should be talked about in very subtle nuances, culture is one of them. It is very possible to talk about women through art, to raise the hidden issues that we are not inclined to talk about.

Being one of the advocates of equality, I was still trying to be a leader in the National Assembly, to fix certain quotas through legislative changes. In the executive body, I try to motivate many women by personal example, who work in various fields, especially in the regions. “During today’s exhibition, we will see the hidden preconditions in the eyes of every woman, by discovering which we can bring new opportunities to our society,” said the governor of Shirak in his welcoming speech.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor of Shirak awarded a letter of gratitude to the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Gyumri Alexan Ter-Minasyan for his contribution to the activation of cultural life for the strengthening, development of friendly relations, establishment of friendly ties, promotion of cultural cooperation and conscientious and effective activities.

