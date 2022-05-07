Exhibition in Yerevan Metro | Morning

On May 7, an exhibition of reprints of works presented at the “Armenian Impressionism” exhibition opened at the National Gallery of Armenia took place at the “Republic Square” station of the Yerevan Demirchyan Metro.

The exhibition was initiated by the National Gallery of Armenia with the support of the Yerevan Metro.

Deputy Director of the Metro Gorg Avetisyan and Director of the National Gallery Marina Hakobyan were present at the opening of the exhibition.

The core of the exhibition is the incomparable works of famous artists Yeghishe Tadjosyan, Vahram Gayfechyan, Karapet (Charles) Adamyan, Sedrak Arakelyan.

Welcoming those present, Deputy Director of the Karen Demirchyan Yerevan Metro Gorg Avetisyan stressed that he was ready to support artists and that the metro doors were always open for such initiatives.

