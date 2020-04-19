Exeter winger Tom O’Flaherty signs new long-term deal | Rugby Union News





Tom O’Flaherty has actually authorized a new long-term deal to stick with the Chiefs

Exeter winger Tom O’Flaherty has actually authorized a new long-term deal with RobBaxter’s

side.

O’Flaherty is just one of the Premiership’s most hazardous wingers with a strike-rate of 15 attempts in 39 first-team looks for the Chiefs.

The winger, that reached Sandy Park from Ospreys in the summer season of 2017, claimed: “I’m pleased to have actually re-signed with the club. Since pertaining to Exeter my video game has actually enhanced a lot yet I still believe there is even more enhancement in me.

“Getting the new deal is wonderful. I mored than happy to remain, we have actually obtained a fantastic number of children right here, and also the entire setting around the club is truly great.”

O’Flaherty (L) has actually racked up 15 attempts in 39 first string looks for the Chiefs

The 25- year-old needed to bide his time prior to getting into the first string at Sandy Park yet is currently a vital component of Exeter’s back department.

“I’m delighted that I am staying because this is an exciting time for all of us at the club,” he included.

“A lot of the squad are around a similar age and we’re all maturing and coming into that peak period in our careers. If we can achieve what we set out to do, it could be a fantastic few years ahead.”

The Premiership remains in closure presently because of the coronavirus break out yet O’Flaherty is eagerly anticipating a return when it is risk-free to do so.

“It’s tough for everyone at the moment. Personally, I can’t wait to get back amongst the lads, having a laugh, training hard and getting out on the pitch again. Hopefully, rugby gets going sooner rather than later.”

O’Flaherty has actually complied with Dave Ewers, Ben Moon, Harry Williams and also Jack Maunder in dedicating his long-term future to the Premiership leaders.