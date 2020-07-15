Exeter Chiefs’ Gareth Steenson to stay on until the end of the season | Rugby Union News





Gareth Steenson joined the Chiefs from Cornish Pirates in 2008

Fly-half Gareth Steenson has extended his Exeter Chiefs contract to the end of the season.

The 36-year-old was due to retire this month following the scheduled end of the season, but with fixtures being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Steenson has signed a brand new deal to stay on until the season is completed.

The Chiefs’ all-time leading points scorer will join the club’s coaching staff after hanging up his boots, but is looking to add silverware to the cabinet before that he does, as rugby makes its get back behind closed doors the following month.

“I’m thrilled about the new deal,” said Steenson. “Obviously, it has been a strange time for all of us all. Being at home, training on a person basis, unsure if I was going to come back playing again, it’s nice to know I’ll get the chance to finish off what we started.

“If I do not get another opportunity to go out in front of a full Sandy Park, it will likely be disappointing, nonetheless it is something I could live with.

“I’ve had big days and I can still have an opportunity of winning a few of titles before I go, which is incredible.

“That’s an actual big driver for me now and to be part of the squad trying to do this is great.”

Exeter are top of the Premiership table and therefore are in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup where they are set to face Northampton Saints.