Exeter Chiefs announce new long-term contracts for 30 players | Rugby Union News





Jack Nowell is among 30 players to agree new relates to Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs have announced new contracts for 30 squad members following salary cap cut agreed last month.

England trio Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie, as well as Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg, are among those to own signed long-term deals at Sandy Park.

Premiership Rugby clubs came to an agreement in June to slash their salary cap by £1.4m in the wake of the financial damage cast upon the sport by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new salary cap comes into effect from the 2021/22 campaign and Exeter have wasted no time to make sure they fall in line prior to the new season which is set to resume in August.

Head coach Rob Baxter is delighted to tie up 30 players to new contracts for the new season

“I’m delighted with what has happened,” Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

“It seems strange really, because there is an awful lot of news developing from other clubs with reference what is happening around pay cuts, players leaving, players staying, yet we have got on with your business pretty quickly.

“They are different and never one of them could be the same. It’s meant us having individual discussions with players and agents, however in the end, I’m like we’ve all got what we truly need out of it.”

Exeter finished top of the Premiership table this past year but lost the final to Saracens, that have since been deducted an overall total of 105 points from the current season for breach of salary cap rules over the past few years.