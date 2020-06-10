Exeter chairman says League Two club will lose money despite making play-offs | Football News





Exeter will face Colchester inside their Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final

Competing in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs will cost Exeter around £150,000 even factoring in television money, the club’s chairman has said.

The regular season at fourth-tier level was officially ended with a vote of the 24 clubs on Tuesday as a result of costs of continuing amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the Grecians joining Cheltenham, Colchester and Northampton in the play-offs next week to choose the final promotion place to League One.

Exeter took their players off furlough on June 1, with the play-off final because of be played on Monday, June 29. The club are also footing the bill for testing, which was regarded as in the region of £120,000-130,000 per club if the standard season have been completed.

While their chairman Julian Tagg was at pains to praise the EFL’s handling of the crisis produced by the Covid-19 outbreak, that he said from the purely financial point of view there is no benefit to playing on.

“The anticipated cost of continuing is around the £150,000 mark. The whole point of this is you don’t have any income,” that he told PA Media.

“The games that we would play now your stadium would be full, your hospitality would be full, your concessions would be maximised, your merchandise sales, every thing would be kicking in at this time, and so would your repeat season tickets.

“We’ve done effectively, some people have done that, but it will be double, treble where we have been now.

“As directors of the club it’s our duty (to play on) that’s what the fans turn up and pay their money for. But in a pure cold business light that is a significant risk, considering only one in four will make it.

“And even then, the reality is that those four clubs, irrespective of promotion or not, will start next season at a handicap because they’re completing the season.”

Exeter will happen to be Colchester for the first leg of their semi-final on June 18, with the reunite at St James Park being played on June 22.

The other semi-final features Cheltenham and Northampton.

The Cobblers boss Keith Curle said the retention of the play-offs had created a unique situation for his players to cope with.

“We are looking at the play-offs as a mini-tournament and the players will be ready for that,” he said.

“We are trying to have the balance right in training between physical, technical and tactical elements and the players fitness results have already been very good from day one when they returned.

“It’s not a marathon now it is a sprint and we have got to hit the ground running.”