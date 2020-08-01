Exerpeutic TF1000 Ultra High Capacity Walk to Fitness Electric Treadmill, 400 lbs



Price: $880.00

(as of Aug 01,2020 07:28:03 UTC – Details)



The Exerpeutic TF1000 Walk to Fitness Electric Treadmill is an effective way to burn extra calories and achieve a healthy lifestyle. Walking on the Exerpeutic TF1000 is one of the easiest and most effective ways to achieve a regimen of regular exercise. Unlike outdoor walking, treadmill fitness walking has the benefits of shock absorption and the convenience of exercising in your own home, in front of a TV or just listening to your favorite music. Walk to Fitness can help you lose body fat, tone muscles and is a great way to stay in shape. As for assembly the Exerpeutic TF1000 is virtually assembled out of the box. Attach the computer and you are ready to go! So go ahead and try the Exerpeutic TF1000! It can take the punishment! The Exerpeutic TF1000 has been tested up to 400 lbs user weight, allowing you to walk your way to fitness at any age and body size. It comes with a 1.5 Horse Power High Torque Motor. The motor utilizes “Quite Drive” which reduces any noise when walking so that there is no sound interference with your TV or music. Speed adjusts in increments of 1/10’s mph up to a maximum of 4mph. The treadmill belt has been widened to a fitness club size of 20” for safety and security along with Extra long 18” safety handles that are 2x the standard length. The frame has been reinforced to accommodate a high weight capacity capability with wide side rails for a foot platform, if needed. Speed control buttons and on/off buttons are on the handle bars for convenience. Folds up easily for storage and can be wheeled around. The LCD display window features elapsed time, distance walked, calories burned, speed and pulse monitoring. With a 5 year Warranty: 5 Year motor warranty, 1 year frame, 90 days parts and labor how can you go wrong?

Electric walking treadmill with 1.5-horsepower high-torque motor

Adjustable speed up to 4 miles per hour in 0.1 mph increments

20-inch-wide treadmill belt; extra-long 18-inch safety handles

LCD display monitors time, distance, calories burned, speed, and pulse

Supports up to 400 pounds; folding frame; 5-year motor and 1-year frame warranty