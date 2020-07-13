Execution of Daniel Lee can proceed, federal appeals court rules

Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled Friday in Indiana that the execution would be delayed because of concerns from the victims’ family in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Justice Department (DOJ) argued that the judge’s order misconstrued what the law states and asked the appeals court to immediately overturn the ruling.

The appeals court found that the claim from the victims’ family “lacks any arguable legal basis and is therefore frivolous.”

The Justice Department also argued that as the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has taken measures to accommodate the household and implemented additional safety protocols because of the pandemic, the family’s concerns “do not outweigh the public interest in finally carrying out the lawfully imposed sentence in this case.”

The appeal came after a BOP staff member involved with preparing for the execution tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Justice Department said the development wouldn’t mean one more delay in the government’s timetable as the worker wasn’t in the execution chamber and hadn’t come into contact with anybody on the specialized team sent to the prison to take care of the execution.

The relatives could be traveling thousands of miles and witnessing the execution in a little room where in actuality the social distancing recommended to stop the virus’ spread is virtually impossible. There are four confirmed coronavirus cases among inmates at the Terre Haute prison, in accordance with federal statistics, and one inmate there has died.

The victims’ family had argued they weren’t trying to overturn Lee’s death sentence but rather they “seek to exercise their lawful rights to attend the execution of Lee, so that they can be together at that moment in time as they grieve their losses,” according to the filing.

The family says they will attract the Supreme Court as the government is supposedly forcing them to compromise their safety by scheduling Lee’s execution in the midst of the pandemic.

Still, the household hopes there won’t ever be an execution. They have asked the Justice Department and President Trump not to progress with the execution and also have long asked that Lee be given a life sentence instead.

BARR ORDERS EXECUTION DATES FOR FOUR CONVICTED DAUGHTER OR SON MURDERERS, AFTER TWO-DECADE HIATUS

The family members, including Earlene Branch Peterson, who lost her daughter and granddaughter in the killing, have argued that their grief is compounded by the push to execute Lee in the middle of a pandemic. Peterson, who’s 81 and contains not left the county where she lives since February, was told by her medical practitioner she shouldn’t travel and really should avoid experience of others whenever you can to through the pandemic, the filing said.

“Plaintiffs face the unacceptable choice between exercising their right to witness the execution and risking exposure to a deadly disease,” the family’s lawyers wrote in an appeals court filing on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press in recent days that he believes the Bureau of Prisons could “carry out these executions without being at risk.” The agency has put a number of additional measures in place, including temperature checks and requiring witnesses to wear masks.

Fox News’ William Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.