Execution of autistic man is not an exception but the norm – Middle East Monitor

A 32-year-old man with the psychological age of an 8-year-old youngster was executed by Israeli troopers on May 30, whereas crouching behind his trainer close to his particular seeds faculty in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The cold-blooded homicide of Eyad Hallaq may not have obtained a lot consideration if it had been not for the indisputable fact that it passed off 5 days following the equally heartbreaking murder of a 46-year-old black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, at the arms of American police.

The two crimes converge, not solely of their repugnancy and the ethical decadence of their perpetrators, but additionally as a result of numerous American cops have been trained in Israel, by the very Israeli ‘security forces’ that killed Hallaq. The observe of killing civilians, with effectivity and callousness, is now a burgeoning market. Israel is the largest contributor to this market; the US is the world’s largest consumer.

When 1000’s of folks rushed to the streets in Palestine, together with a whole bunch of Palestinian and Israeli Jewish activists in Jerusalem, chanting “Justice for Eyad, justice for George”, their cry for justice was a spontaneous and heartfelt response to injustice so nice, so blatant.

Hallaq’s story may seem notably distinctive, as the ‘suspected terrorist’ was killed whereas merely strolling in King Faisal Street in Jerusalem, on his technique to take out the trash. He was afraid of troopers and terrified of blood.

“He was also afraid of the armed police officers who stood along the route to the special needs center he went to, where he participated in a vocational training program,” the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported.

Hallaq’s many fears, which can have appeared exaggerated by his household, turned out to be true. Even an autistic particular person in Palestine is not protected from the vengeance of troopers.

But Eyad Hallaq did not have to die for Israel to take care of its pathological sense of ‘security’. The indisputable fact that he was already shot and wounded, and located bleeding in a roofless rubbish room in Jerusalem’s Old City, was not sufficient to spare him that horrific destiny. The indisputable fact that the man screamed in agony whereas hiding behind his caregiver, who pleaded with the troopers, begging them to cease puncturing his already bleeding physique with extra bullets, was additionally not sufficient.

Still, the troopers stepped ahead, and from a really shut vary, fired three bullets into Hallaq’s midsection as he lay wounded on his again. Instantly, the younger man, the ‘apple of the eyes of his parents’, ceased respiration.

“He was our mother’s love, her entire life,” Eyad’s sister, Diana said in an interview with +972 journal., including:

She would maintain his hand like he was a child, and he would stroll along with her to the market, or the mosque or the clothes retailer. He was like her shadow. She frightened about him and whether or not different youngsters would hassle or harm him.

Caught off guard by the grisly nature of the homicide and the psychological state of the sufferer, Israel’s spin medical doctors moved shortly to comprise the harm, initially spreading lies that Hallaq was carrying a toy gun at the time of the capturing, then backing off, promising an investigation.

But what is there to research? In current years, the Israeli military has upgraded its code of conduct, adopting a shoot-to-kill coverage of any Palestinian they think of making an attempt to hurt Israeli occupation troopers, even when the alleged Palestinian ‘attacker’ is now not posing a menace.

In the case of Gaza, the place protesters are separated from Israeli snipers by barbed wire and practically a mile-long empty house, the Israeli navy issued orders, as of June 2019, to shoot and kill ‘key instigators’ of the mass protests even whereas ‘at rest’. Hundreds of folks have been killed in Gaza’s Great March of Return on this approach, and the ‘key instigators’ included medics, journalists, younger girls and boys.

Indeed, the killing of Palestinian civilians is a daily prevalence. It is the devastating routine with which Palestinians have been compelled to co-exist for a few years and for which Israel was by no means ever held accountable.

Only someday earlier than Hallaq was murdered, Fadi Samara Qaad, 37, was killed by Israeli occupation troopers whereas driving his automobile close to the Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah.

The Israeli navy instantly claimed that Qaad “tried to ram his car into a group of soldiers” earlier than they opened hearth, killing him on the spot.

This is the go-to Israeli navy pretense that is typically supplied when a Palestinian driver is shot and killed by Israeli troopers. Otherwise, the Palestinian sufferer, whether or not a man, a girl, or a baby, is typically accused of carrying a ‘sharp object’.

Hallaq’s psychological incapacity may need spared him, in the eyes of some, from being that archetypical ‘terrorist’, though the Israeli military instantly raided his home, in search of ‘evidence’ that might implicate him and be helpful of their sinister propaganda.

In the case of Qaad, a Palestinian employee, on his technique to join his wife in a close-by city to have a good time the Muslim Eid vacation, the Israeli military assertion suffices, no questions requested.

This is the identical stifling logic that has prevailed in Palestine for thus a few years, and counting. Children are killed for throwing stones at males with weapons, who’ve invaded their properties and villages; pregnant women are gunned down at Israeli military checkpoints; men with amputated legs on wheelchairs shot by snipers whereas protesting and demanding their freedom.

All of this is going down in the full absence of any promising political horizon. Even the protracted and finally ineffective ‘peace process’ has been halted in favor of better American backing of Israel and of the Israeli authorities’s mad rush to broaden unlawful Jewish settlements.

To safe his colonial accomplishments – learn: land theft – Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is about to disclose the crown jewel of his legacy, as he prepares for the enlargement of Israel’s borders by means of the annexation of but extra Palestinian land.

Inspired by the frequent wrestle that ties them with their African-American brethren, Palestinians at the moment are left solely with their cries for justice: Palestinian lives matter, hoping, for as soon as, the world could hear and echo their screams and, maybe, do one thing.

