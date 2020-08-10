EXCLUSIVE! Vanderpump Rules Star Danica Dow’s Alleged Abuse Against Ex-BF EXPOSED In Leaked Photos & Video!

Looking for the invoices from the current Vanderpump Rules drama? Well, we got ’em!

As we reported, series regulars Danica Dow and her ex-boyfriend Brett Willis have actually been associated with a little legal spat just recently, with Danica filing a limiting order against Brett and– while he is implicating her of physical abuse. In the legal docs, the SURver declared he had photos of marks and swellings on his body that were Danica’s doing, in addition to having a recording of her striking him mid-argument.

Now, you can see these images yourself– thanks to our EXCLUSIVE source!

The expert, who is a “close friend” of Brett’s, states a lot of the Pump Rules cast “do not feel comfortable around Danica” since she has “anger issues” and has actually been “extremely violent” towardsBrett As for stated invoices, the source shared several screenshots of a text discussion in between Dow and Willis from February 3, after she supposedly got violent with him over jealousy of another lady he had actually been seeing when the 2 were separated.

In the photos (listed below), Dow appears to say sorry to Brett the next day, stating her violent outbursts will not take place once again, while Brett shares photos of his injuries– consisting of a gnarly bite mark on his …