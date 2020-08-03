Exclusive: Trump to give TikTok’s Chinese owner 45 days to reach deal to sell

©Reuters U.S. President Trump gos to American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington



(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump has actually concurred to give China’s ByteDance 45 days to work out a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:-RRB-, 2 individuals acquainted with the matter stated on Sunday.

The settlements in between ByteDance and Microsoft will be managed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a U.S. federal government panel that has the right to obstruct any arrangement, the sources included.

ByteDance, Microsoft and the White House did not right away react to ask for remark.