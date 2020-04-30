Exclusive: Trump says China wants him to lose his bid for re-election

On Wednesday, President Trump said that the way China handled coronavirus is a clear indication that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make Trump lose his bid for re-election in the 2020 presidential election.

Coming down heavily on China in an interview with the Reuters at the White House, the President said that he is going over possible outcomes for China over the coronavirus outbreak. “I can do a lot,” he said.

The President has been lashing out at China and blaming it for the pandemic. According to Reuters data, in the U.S, the COVID-19 has killed nearly 60,000 people. The virus attack has plunged the country’s economy and made way for recession. It has also dimmed the hopes of Trump to remain the president for the next four years.

Trump, blamed for not reacting early in managing the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the U.S, commented that the pandemic could have been controlled if China had warned the world beforehand.

The president didn’t give any definite answer when asked if he was thinking of using tariffs or writing off debts for China. He said that many things can be done by them and that they are looking into the matter.

2020 presidential election- Trump or Biden?

Talking about the 2020 presidential election, he further remarked that he believed that Beijing supports Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic opponent.

According to Trump, Beijing wants Biden to be victorious in the 2020 presidential election so that the pressure put by Trump on China’s trade and other sectors can be relaxed.

Referring to the Chinese officials, Trump said that they are trying to make use of public relations to prove that they are innocent.

The recent trade agreement that aimed at cutting down trade deficits between the U.S and China has been negatively affected by the global pandemic, said Trump.

A senior official from the Trump administration, anonymously told reporters, the informal peace treaty agreed to by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump verbally over the phone is over now.

