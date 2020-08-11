Exclusive: Lebanon’s leaders warned in July about explosives at port

2/2 ©Reuters Debris are seen in the port location after a blast in Beirut



By Samia Nakhoul and Laila Bassam

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese security authorities warned the prime minister and president last month that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate saved in Beirut’s port postured a security threat and might damage the capital if it took off, according to files seen by Reuters and senior security sources.

Just over 2 weeks later on, the commercial chemicals increased in a huge blast that eliminated the majority of the port and swathes of the capital, eliminated at least 163 individuals, hurt 6,000 and ruined 6,000 structures, according to local authorities.

A report by the General Directorate of State Security on occasions leading up to the surge consisted of a referral to a personal letter sent out to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab on July 20.

While the material of the letter was not in the report seen by Reuters, a senior security authorities stated it summarized the findings of a judicial examination released in January which concluded the chemicals required to be protected right away.

The state security report, which validated the correspondence to the president and the prime minister, has actually not formerly been reported.

…