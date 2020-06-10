Exclusive: Barr says DOJ investigating familiar names in Durham probe, calls findings ‘very troubling’

The Durham crew “has been working very aggressively to move forward,” Barr advised Fox News’ Bret Baier in an unique interview on “Special Report,” and pledged there “will be public disclosure” of his findings.

“I think before the [2016] election, I think we’re concerned about the motive force behind the very aggressive investigation that was launched into the Trump campaign without, you know, with a very thin, slender reed as a basis for it,” Barr advised Baier. “It seemed that the bureau was sort of spring-loaded at the end of July to drive in there and investigate a campaign.”

The Justice Department’s watchdog has recognized crucial errors in each FBI wiretap software that it audited as a part of the fallout from the bureau’s closely flawed investigation into former Trump adviser Carter Page, who was surveiled throughout the 2016 marketing campaign in half due to a largely discredited file funded by the Hillary Clinton marketing campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Click right here for extra on our prime story.

Other associated developments:

– Barr confirms ‘centered investigations’ of Antifa, hammers ‘harmful’ push to defund police

– Barr claims social media platforms ‘censoring explicit viewpoints and placing their very own content material in there’

– Barr says FBI was ‘spring-loaded’ to analyze Trump marketing campaign, ignored ‘exculpatory proof’

Messy Georgia main raises alarms for November, as Ossoff edges nearer to clinching Senate nomination

The Democratic Senate main in Georgia was too early to name Wednesday, as Jon Ossoff held onto roughly 49 p.c of the vote with extra ballots coming in — amid widespread stories of hourslong traces, voting machine malfunctions, provisional poll shortages and absentee ballots failing to reach in time.

Ossoff, whose defeat in a 2017 particular election was a gut-punch to Democrats who flooded his marketing campaign with cash, was main Sarah Riggs Amico and Teresa Tomlinson. They every have roughly 13 p.c of the counted vote, and candidates want 50 p.c of the vote to keep away from a runoff.

One of the state’s largest counties, De Kalb in the metro Atlanta space, has but to report any outcomes as of early Wednesday.

As the evening wound on, and races had been additionally held in South Carolina, Nevada and West Virginia, it turned evident that the long-standing nationwide wrangle over voting rights and election safety had come to a head in Georgia — the place a messy main and partisan finger-pointing supplied an unsettling preview of a November contest when battleground states might face probably file turnout. Click right here for extra.

Other associated developments:

Terry McAuliffe recorded saying Dems want Biden keep ‘in the basement.’

Sanders, AOC again Kentucky progressive, look to spoil centrist Dem’s good points towards McConnell.

HBO Max pulls ‘Gone With the Wind’ from library amid racial tensions over Floyd loss of life

HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning 1939 Civil War epic “Gone With the Wind” from its library amid heightened racial tensions following the loss of life of George Floyd.

ScreenRant and The Wall Street Journal had been the primary to report that the newly launched streaming service yanked the movie, which takes place at an Atlanta plantation. Critics in the trendy period have criticized “Gone With the Wind” for its depiction of black folks.

The movie gained eight Oscars together with Best Picture and made historical past when Hattie McDaniel turned the primary black American to win an Oscar for her efficiency. The resolution to drag “Gone With the Wind” from the streaming service sparked some backlash on social media. Click right here for extra.

Other associated developments:

– Mourners say goodbye to Floyd in emotional funeral service forward of personal burial in Houston

– Trump to announce govt, legislative actions on police reform: sources

– George Floyd, Derek Chauvin had run-ins, former co-worker says

– ‘Cops’ will not ‘return’ after 32 seasons in wake of Floyd protests, community says

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Fauci: Coronavirus extra advanced than HIV, battle towards pandemic removed from over

LA homicides up by 250 p.c over final week, LAPD stories.

Chicago alderman tells ‘Ingraham Angle’ he ‘was pleading for assist’ on leaked convention name.

De Blasio: NYC will paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on main streets in all 5 boroughs

Human stays discovered at Idaho residence of Chad Daybell, husband of ‘cult mother’ Lori Vallow, police say.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April.

Stock futures move higher forward of Fed assembly.

Dun & Bradstreet files for a $1B IPO.

AMC Theatres plans July global reopening.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to seek out out what occurred on “This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham rips Democrats for what she referred to as “pathetic playacting” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s loss of life in Minneapolis police custody.

Not signed up but for Fox News First? Click right here to seek out out what you are lacking.



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first alternative in the morning! Stay secure, keep wholesome and attempt to keep constructive — we’ll get by way of these crises collectively. We’ll see you in your inbox very first thing Thursday morning.