Exciting scene in St. Seven Wounds Church in Gyumri | Morning:

In the Holy Seven Wounds Church in Gyumri, where a morning service was held in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, we witnessed a moving scene. Among the believers were a large number of soldiers. From time to time one could see their excitement and anxious looks.

During the liturgy, the idea was voiced that there is a division in the Armenian society, it is necessary to unite, but not around a person, but around an idea.

The governor of Shirak Nazeli Baghdasaryan told journalists ․ “Crimes against humanity են civilization are condemnable at all times.

“The extermination of the Armenians at the beginning of the last century was a slap in the face to the civilized society.

According to the governor, we must be able to achieve the restoration of historical justice through retaliatory actions.

“Historical justice is possible for the people who have escaped. This is the only reason, this is the only way to work, so that we can often speak from the tribunes as high as possible about the crimes that are stamped on the forehead of humanity,” said the governor.

According to Gyumri Mayor Vardges Samsonyan, the time will come when the perpetrators will be punished and the whole world will recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Nune AREVSHATYAN