Exciting Eze opens up new possibilities for Crystal Palace attack

The skilled child signed up with the South London clothing recently, and will include the much-needed stimulate to an often one-dimensional offending system

When Crystal Palace lastly verified the finalizing of Eberechi Eze from London side Queens Park Rangers on Friday, Eagles fans might be forgiven for most likely getting extremely thrilled after the arrival of the playmaker for a preliminary ₤ 16 million.

Eze, previously on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, will include the required sparkle to a Palace group greatly dependent on Wilfried Zaha to supply an injection of rate and imagination to the side. Even though Jordan Ayew proved in 2019/20 that he can take up the mantle, particularly if the Ivory Coast winger is either off type or departs, there was still a sensation that Roy Hodgson required more.

This was especially apparent after football returned in June, where the Eagles collapsed and eventually ended 14thafter threatening to play in Europe with eight games to play That sorrowful run of outcomes saw the London clothing lose 7 of 8 video games, scoring simply 3 and allowing an incredible 18 objectives.

While the objectives yielded were uneasy, Palace’s typical concession of objectives prior to the lockdown was rather remarkable and the soft underbelly in the last stretch didn’t provide a sensible discussion of their protective strength in …