Exchange Activity Explodes Following Bitcoin’s $10K Breakout

Bitcoin’s (BTC) current breakout was accompanied by an enormous spike in on-chain exchange volume activity, according to information from Glassnode.

On-Chain exchange activity. Source: Glassnode.

Unlike routine trading volume that is typically synthetically pumped up by the exchanges, on-chain activity might be more a sign of the real patterns. Interestingly, the only metric that experienced a down pattern is the variety of exchange deposits. This might be a bullish check in its own right.

Weekly portion modification in volume. Source: Kaiko.

700% development in DAI/USDT

The information for the previous week suggests a significant spike in off-chain trading volume also. For circumstances, the BTC/USD set saw a 70% boost in its most significant bounce considering that April; DAI/USDT increased by over 700% in the exact same period.

Bloomberg thinks that the principles show that Bitcoin will exceed $12,000 this year, if not greater. With the enormous push coming by the last 24 hours, some started to hypothesize whether Bitcoin can break its all-time high of $20,000