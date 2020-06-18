Exceed your customers’ expectations with new ways to deliver applications

Traditional application delivery approaches are changing to a more agile, cloud-native setting and to a microservices basis. Many enterprises struggle with those two simultaneous demands.

How best to provide the frameworks and orchestration methods why these approaches require?

Many service providers, IT organizations, and development teams have the technical skills in-house to run application delivery solutions like Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry at small scales — like proof-of-concept scenarios. But the task of building and maintaining production, enterprise-grade implementations of these complex platforms is going of grab many.

Data governance and security are a leading concern to larger enterprises, so deploying microservices-based applications requires new types of ongoing IT oversight, vigilance, and control.

There is normally also a small business need for multi-cloud or hybrid deployments of applications. Most companies now deploy across multiple clouds as a matter needless to say, and the transition to 100 % cloud apps is a stepwise motion. It might not even be a goal! Therefore, multi-cloud management and a hybrid topology are additional complications for application delivery teams.

As organizations transition to modern application development and delivery strategies, most are turning to application delivery solution providers, like SUSE.

The company’s Application Delivery Solutions help enterprises modernize traditional applications, with the creation, development and deployment of new container-based applications and services. It also automates the entire application delivery process and standardizes DevOps procedures — for containers and monolithic projects alike.

That means the whole application delivery approach could be transformed. It becomes more agile, cycle times and iteration periods shorten, and new application capabilities could be introduced in to production faster, more efficiently, and at scale. Enterprises respond more quickly to opportunities, and — quite simply — increase their business agility.

SUSE offers two platforms or solutions in this space: the SUSE Container as a Service (CAAS) Platform and SUSE Cloud Application Platform, that provide full lifecycle management for several container applications, boost DevOps‘s operational efficiency, and reduce steadily the time taken for new offerings to come to market.

Here’s a bit more detail on each:

SUSE Container as a Service Platform

The SUSE CaaS Platform gives organizations a stable, self-updating (without service interruption), and unified environment in which to develop, deploy, and manage container-based applications.

Containers run on-premises, on hybrid cloud/data center resources or across multiple clouds. The full platform agnosticism allows a small business to transform the way it wants, with whatever goal in mind: a cloud-first, cloud-always strategy, or the flexibility and security of a transitioning, hybrid foundation.

SUSE Cloud Application Platform

The SUSE Cloud Application Platform lets companies deliver new hybrid, single- or multi-cloud capabilities and applications as quickly as needed. That creates a business-focus, yet for teams, manages deployment and development policies on a pod-to-pod basis, and with granular user deployment quotas.

SUSE Cloud Application Platform helps build cloud-first or hybrid-hosted applications and services with a Cloud Foundry Application Runtime in a Kubernetes-native architecture (SUSE is really a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider). Companies get multi-cloud flexibility, with options to deploy to any combination of Amazon, Azure, or Google Cloud, for example.

DevOps processes can be better formalized and automated, driving operational efficiencies and better overall productivity for developers, deployment teams, and operations. Every deployment, at every stage in the development-to-production journey, is handled by the platform, regardless of the destination cloud(s).

Standard application delivery processes scale perfectly, and the lean platform gives complete control, utilizing the technologies and methods with which your team will already be acquainted.

Secure and self-healing, the SUSE Cloud Application Platform is the best way to deploy, manage, and scale your applications as you transition to a cloud-native application delivery approach.

In conclusion

SUSE Application Delivery solutions offer open, hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities and application delivery innovations that enable organizations to support their clients when, where and how they’re needed.

To get a pragmatic guide on what to can get on the road to cloud-native application delivery, have a look at this whitepaper. Alternatively, get in touch with a representative from SUSE who speaks your language.