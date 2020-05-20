Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, Body Found on Venice Beach Matches Description

A physique matching the outline of ex-WWE celebrity Shad Gaspard‘s has been discovered on L.A.’s Venice Beach, not removed from the place he initially went lacking … TMZ Sports has realized.

The physique was first seen on the seashore by a citizen who referred to as cops round 1:30 AM Wednesday … in response to our regulation enforcement sources. We’re advised officers responded and recovered the physique proper close to Venice Pier.

The L.A. Fire Department held a information convention Wednesday morning, saying the physique matches the outline of Shad … a 6’6″ black male over 240 lbs.

UPDATE: officers affirm description of professional wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the physique found after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards 💔 pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 20, 2020

As we first reported, he went lacking on Sunday afternoon when a gaggle of swimmers, together with Shad and his son, Aryeh, obtained caught in a rip present south of the Pier.

Shad heroically advised lifeguards to focus on getting his 10-year-old son to shore safely, however after they returned he’d gone below.

Police and Coast Guard boats and divers searched the tough water for practically 2 days earlier than suspending their efforts.



Shad liked hanging out on the seashore, and fewer than 2 weeks in the past he’d posted a heartwarming vid strolling by way of the sand and surf with Aryeh. Shad wrote, “Love the life I built for my self and my family.”

He was one-half of the favored WWE tag staff, Cryme Time, alongside along with his companion, JTG.