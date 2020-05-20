Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, Body Found on Venice Beach Matches Description

A physique matching the outline of ex-WWE celebrity Shad Gaspard‘s has been discovered on L.A.’s Venice Beach, not removed from the place he initially went lacking … TMZ Sports has realized.
The physique was first seen on the seashore by a citizen who referred to as cops round 1:30 AM Wednesday … in response to our regulation enforcement sources. We’re advised officers responded and recovered the physique proper close to Venice Pier.
The L.A. Fire Department held a information convention Wednesday morning, saying the physique matches the outline of Shad … a 6’6″ black male over 240 lbs.
UPDATE: officers affirm description of professional wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the physique found after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards 💔 pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf
As we first reported, he went lacking on Sunday afternoon when a gaggle of swimmers, together with Shad and his son, Aryeh, obtained caught in a rip present south of the Pier.
Shad heroically advised lifeguards to focus on getting his 10-year-old son to shore safely, however after they returned he’d gone below.
Police and Coast Guard boats and divers searched the tough water for practically 2 days earlier than suspending their efforts.
Shad liked hanging out on the seashore, and fewer than 2 weeks in the past he’d posted a heartwarming vid strolling by way of the sand and surf with Aryeh. Shad wrote, “Love the life I built for my self and my family.”
He was one-half of the favored WWE tag staff, Cryme Time, alongside along with his companion, JTG.
He was additionally an everyday on the legendary Gold’s Gym in Venice, and as we learned firsthand … a really nice man.