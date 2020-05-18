Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing During Beach Swim, Lifeguards Searching

Exclusive

Officials are desperately looking for ex-WWE famous person Shad Gaspard — after he went lacking throughout a swim at Venice Beach on Sunday together with his 10-year-old son.

Gaspard and his son had been amongst a bunch of swimmers caught in a robust rip present round four PM — with lifeguards racing into the water to drag everybody out.

Gaspard’s son was rescued — however the 39-year-old professional wrestler has not been situated.

One official working with the L.A. Fire Dept. advised media they imagine the 39-year-old “did submerge.”

Divers had been despatched to scour the world. Helicopters had been looking from above.

One witness on the scene tells us … when lifeguards raced into the ocean, Gaspard directed rescuers to assist his son first, which they did.

During the rescue, we’re advised one other large wave crashed down on Gaspard — and that is the final time he was seen.

We’re advised the picture of Shad officers are utilizing within the search (included on this put up) was taken earlier Sunday, earlier than the incident.

Shad was on the seashore that day together with his spouse and their 10-year-old son.

Gaspard was an enormous star with WWE again within the day — making up one half of the tag crew Cryme Time together with his companion, JTG.

Outside of professional wrestling, Gaspard made headlines in 2016 when he stopped an armed theft in Florida.