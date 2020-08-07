Ex-WWE star Marty Jannetty addresses claim he made a man ‘disappear,’ alleges self-defense from ‘rape’

In Jannetty’s since-deleted post, he mentioned that he went to the front desk of a local bowling alley in Columbus, Ga. as the clerk who worked at the establishment was allegedly a known marijuana dealer.

“What I didn’t know was he lured in little kids,” alleged Jannetty in the interview, adding that the much larger man wanted the deal to go down in a vehicle outside. Jannetty said he worked in the back of the business while his alleged attacker worked at the front desk.

“But he reached over and grabbed me down there. And he goes, ‘What’s this?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, nah. I jumped back,’” Jannetty further alleged of the event that he claimed happened in broad daylight. It was then that the rock star wrestler said the man dragged him out of the car in the direction behind the bowling alley and allegedly tried to remove Jannetty’s pants.

“I probably don’t need to say this, but there was a brick laying there,” Jannetty said. “What I said in my Facebook post, I’m not gonna lie about nothing. What do you do when you’re 13?”

Jannetty maintained: “I can’t say he deserved to be kill — I didn’t…