The former leader of an organization once considered to be one of Germany’s hottest stocks – a payment processing company with ambitions to be a world wide leader in a world where cash was history – was yesterday bailed from police custody after posting a deposit of €5m (£4.5m), public prosecutors in Munich said on Tuesday afternoon.

Markus Braun, 51, was arrested on Monday on suspicion that he falsified accounts at Wirecard. The once highly-rated German business, operating in the go-go financial tech sector, has now admitted to €1.9bn (£1.7bn) hole in its balance sheet. Braun, who styled himself after Apple’s Steve Jobs, wearing black turtle necks, is also accused of manipulating the markets.

The Austrian was arrested yesterday evening after presenting himself to police, according to German media, that has described the crash of the internet giant a huge embarrassment for corporate Germany, robbing investors of arguably one of the most crucial tech firm to ever have emerged from Europe’s largest economy.

Market watchers have said it’s a blow for share-owning culture in Germany, which has never flourished because it has in comparable economies such as the US or Britain.

Braun, known as a fantastic IT fanatic and strategist, was the brains behind the payments firm, propelling it from the payment processing system initially focused on internet casinos and erotic websites, to a leading position as one of the biggest success stories of the German high tech scene. It was listed on the Dax Index in 2018 and at one point the company was valued at €24bn (£22bn).

But Braun’s apparent fall from grace coincides with Wirecard’s virtual collapse, or what the German tabloid Bild has claime is “one of the biggest accounting fraud scandals in Germany’s economic history.”

Last week, Wirecard’s shares were worth €100. On Tuesday evening these were changing hands at €17.

Braun, who still owns around 7% of the firm’s shares and lost €600m in a single day when Wirecard’s shares plunged last week, stepped down on Friday “with immediate effect” as that he said in a statement, as soon as the hole in the company’s 2019 accounts was unmasked.

His former right hand man, Jan Marsalek who had managed your day to day running of the company, was fired by the board of directors, who admitted that the DAX-listed company’s missing billions, supposedly held in fiduciary accounts in Asia, “in all probability” never actually existed.

On Friday, the Philippine banks BDO Unibank and Bank of the Philippine Islands said that unlike the company’s insistence that it held money there, Wirecard wasn’t one of its clients. Documents supposedly proving evidence of the accounts had apparently been forged, based on external investigators from the auditing firm EY.

At the centre of the scandal as well as Braun and Marsalek, are a former Wirecard financial manager in South East Asia and a former trustee who was in control of managing the so-called business with third-party businesses, which it really is now believed in large part never existed.

German investigators are working on the assumption that there have been accessories or accomplices to the falsifications operating in Wirecard’s German headquarters.

Munich prosecutors had been investigating Braun for weeks ahead of his arrest, but initially only on the suspicion he’d given investors false information in two ad-hoc reports. Now Braun must are accountable to the police weekly.

Wirecard was founded in Aschheim near Munich in southern Germany in 1999. It is not a brandname known to most consumers, despite being a company which is integrated to the payment processing of billions of transactions every year. It handles the payments between retailers and the end customer, mainly in online retail, for which technology there has been growing demand globally. The company has an annual turnover of more than €2bn, makes €1m a day profit, has 5,800 employees and more than 313,000 customers. It has operated across all continents since 2017, with subsidiaries from Brazil to India.

But questions had been asked about company inconsistencies for quite some time, including over Wirecard’s repeated delays in presenting its accounts. With the company now likely on the verge of collapse, there may be embarrassing revelations about why financial supervisory bodies, such as the financial reporting enforcement panel – often referred to as the ‘balance police’ – or the Deutsche Börse, did not intervene.

Reports in the Financial Times, which has regularly voiced scepticism about Wirecard, often triggered an angry response in German financial circles. Indeed, Germany’s BaFin financial watchdog initiated a study into the FT’s reporters on suspicion of market manipulation. They also stopped bets or ‘shorting’ on the falling stock price.

But short sellers nonetheless cashed in when Wirecard’s value begun to fall.

In Germany, financial experts say it will do nothing to revive Germans’ rely upon their national stock market, with previous scandals of modern times involving Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank already having taken their toll on public confidence in shares as a reliable form of investment and retirement provision.

Until last Wednesday, when details of the prosecutor’s investigation found light, much hope was placed on the managers at Wirecard to have finally forged a German worldwide player fit for the future. It was refreshingly outside the fields of machine engineering or car manufacturing traditionally dominated by German companies, and instead firmly placed in the entire world of digital capitalism. Now those hopes appear to have been dashed.