Ex-Wake Forest assistant basketball coach avoids jail in NYC fatal punch case

Jones was sentenced Thursday to probation, a fine and 1,500 hours of social work. The attack charge might have put him behind bars for approximately a year.

“This was a tragic incident that ended the life of a man and devastated his family, a violent run-in that should never have happened,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz stated in revealing Jones’ penalty. “Violence is never the answer to settling a dispute.”

Szabo’s mom Donna Kent called the sentence “insufficient and unreasonable for the criminal offense of eliminating a specific” in a declaration, the New York Post reported. She likewise slammed district attorneys for not charging Jones with a felony.

Kent went to the sentencing by means of Skype video, as did Jones, who asked forgiveness to the victim’s household, the paper reported.

“We’re very sorry to the Szabo family and happy with the judge’s sentence,” defense lawyer Eric Renfroe stated, according to the paper. He stated his customer was “a great individual and we make certain he’s going to continue to do great in his life.”

Jones was an assistant to Danny Manning at Wake Forest when he punched Szabo in the head for drunkenly banging on his automobile in Long Island City, the Post reported.

A jury heard proof that Szabo, 35, struck the back window of Jones’ SUV after leaving a ride-sharing lorry and after that fled. Earlier in the day, Szabo went to a household wedding event.

Katz stated Jones pursued Szabo and, after reaching him, punched him in the face.

Szabo fractured his skull when the blow knocked him to the ground and his head struck the concrete pavement.

He passed away at the healthcare facility 2 days later on.