US GYMNASTICS STAR KURT THOMAS DIES AT 64 DAYS AFTER PUTTING UP WITH STROKE

Gray coached gymnastics in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015. He also coached at prestigious gyms in Southern California and Ohio, according to the Orange County Register.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended Gray from the activity for two years in October 2019 for sexual misconduct with a minor after a lot more than a year-long investigation, the Orange County Register reported. He continued to coach young female gymnasts in Temecula, Calif., until the investigation was completed.

Gray’s arrest Friday stems from so-called incidents at Brown’s Gymnastics in Las Vegas, that has produced top gymnasts, the paper reported. There have reached least three alleged victims, a person familiar with the case told the paper.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Gray or has information about his crimes, is urged to make contact with the department’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.