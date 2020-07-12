Ex-USA Gymnastics coach arrested and charged with more than a dozen counts of lewdness with a child

A 52-year-old former coach of the United States gymnastics team will appear in court in Las Vegas on Monday to face 14 charges of lewdness with children.

Terry Gray, who helped prepare Morgan White and Alyssa Beckman for the 2000 Sydney Olympics, was arrested by police in Las Vegas on Friday.

John C. Manly, a lawyer who represents about 200 gymnasts who’re suing U.S.A. Gymnastics, including one of Gray’s former athletes, said Gray had coached at gyms in California, Nevada and Ohio throughout his career.

‘This is not only any gymnastics coach,’ he told The New York Times.

‘This is somebody who coached national team athletes, world champion athletes and Olympic athletes.’

The charges are filed by three victims, and date from 2007-13, The Orange County Register reported.

In June 2018 Gray was suspended by USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Center for Safe Sport all through an investigation in to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The gym where he was working at that time, in Temecula, California, had not been informed of the investigation, and was only made aware of Gray’s suspension after it had been brought to the club’s attention by members of the gymnastics community.

Even then, the Temecula fitness center continued to permit him to coach before suspension was made permanent in October 2019.

Gray owned a fitness center in Stowe, Ohio, and is reported by The Orange County Register to own coached america women’s gymnastics team from 1999-2005.

In 2000 he was drafted directly into help Olympic coach Mary Lee Tracy prepare athletes for the Sydney games, at a training facility in Cincinnati.

Among the athletes he coached were Morgan White, who qualified but through injury failed to compete at the Games, and Alyssa Beckman, who had been an alternate on the 2000 Olympic team.

Morgan White was coached by Terry Gray at an Olympic training center in Cincinnati

Members of the 2000 U.S. women’s olympic team salute after trials held in Boston. Left to right, Morgan White, Elise Ray, Kristen Maloney, Dominique Dawes, Jamie Dantzscher, Amy Chow and alternate Alyssa Beckerman. Gray coached White and Beckerman

It was unclear where he was working at that time of the very first allegation, in 2007.

By 2009, the year of the second allegation, he was working at Brown’s Gymnasium in Las Vegas.

A Facebook post from the gym dated September 29, 2009, stated the gym ‘would like to welcome Coach Terry Gray!!! Check out Terry’s impressive bio at www.brownslv.com !!!!’

No mention of Gray is on the gym’s internet site, and that he was not listed as a staff member.

The final accusation goes to 2013, and by 2018 that he was in Temecula, California.

If convicted, Gray could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Stephen B. Wolfson, the district attorney of Clark County in Nevada, said that in Nevada, the lewdness charge involves a victim being touched ‘with the intent of arousing or appealing or gratifying the victim or the offender.’

USA Gymnastics has been deluged by reports of sexual abuse of athletes starting in 2016, if the Indianapolis Star published a bombshell expose.

In it they reported that athletes had come forward to say former national team doctor Larry Nassar had sexually abused them.

Hundreds of athletes lately have said Nassar abused them beneath the guise of treatment.

Nassar was sentenced in January 2018 to 175 years in a Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors.

Since the floodgates were opened in 2016, there were 16 people affiliated with USA Gymnastics, including Gray, who have been suspended or barred from the business due to allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment involving a minor, in accordance with a SafeSport online database.

The database publicized cases ‘that could pose a potential risk to the broader sport community,’ the internet site said.

There were an additional 64 people who were banned from USA Gymnastics due to a ‘criminal disposition’ involving a minor, even though the database failed to indicate if those cases involved sexual misconduct.