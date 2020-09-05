Jason Kander, a former US Army Captain and Biden campaign surrogate, reacts to a report in The Atlantic magazine in which multiple first-hand anonymous sources said President Trump denigrated US service members. Trump has denied the accusations. CNN has not independently verified the reporting.
Home Top Stories Ex-US Army Captain Jason Kander: Troops knew about Trump before Atlantic article
Most Popular
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with under-screen selfie cam handled in a hands-on video
It's clear that Xiaomi is wanting to launch a mobile phone with an under-screen selfie electronic camera however nobody anticipated it to be...
Defense Ministry officials meet with family of Armenian officer captured in Azerbaijan – Armenian...
Representatives from the Ministry of Defense have actually gone to the family of Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Armenian officer captured by Azerbaijani soldiers after...
Grealish’s England chances won’t be helped if he joins Manchester United, says Barnes
A previous Three Lions preferred believes the midfielder ought to remain at Aston Villa if he wishes to end up being a...
There’s more than one way to ditch white (wine) after Labor Day
Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in limitless gain access to to our...
AmazonBasics Wireless Shower Speaker with 5W Driver, Suction Cup, Built-in Mic – Lime Green
Price: (as of - Details) Water-resistant speaker for shower or bath; withstands splashes, drips, humidity, and moistureBluetooth 4.2 connectivity radius of 33 feetRechargeable...