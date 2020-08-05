Ex-Uber exec gets 18-month prison term for trade theft from Google

Autonomous driving engineer Anthony Levandowski was bought to invest 18 months prison for stealing trade tricks from Google as he defected to Uber Technologies Inc., in among the highest-profile criminal cases to strike Silicon Valley.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco enforced the sentence Tuesday after Levandowski pleaded for grace and district attorneys prompted prison time as a deterrent for “brazen and shocking” conduct.

The engineer’s failure is a legend of avarice and betrayal that left all included looking bad.

“This was the most-watched, highest-visibility trade secrets case in a long, long time,” stated Jim Pooley, a dean of trade tricks law in the Valley.

It was engaging, he stated, due to the fact that as a leader of innovative innovation, Levandowski moved in between effective rivals “in a way that was both spectacular and secretive at the same time,” and “with hundreds of millions of dollars being thrown around.”

“Nobody came out of this looking especially terrific,” Pooley stated.

The engineer’s guilty plea leaves him a bankrupted founded guilty felon. His last couple of years of courtroom fights, he stated in a letter to Alsup, have actually been a “grueling lesson in humility.” Levandowski had actually asked for a sentence of house confinement due to Covid-19 infections in jails that he stated …

