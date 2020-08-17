Ex-Trump official says U.S. ‘less secure’ due to president’s actions, endorses Biden By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Democratic governmental prospect Biden and vice governmental prospect Harris hold very first joint project look as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware



By Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A previous high-ranking Trump administration official stated on Monday the United States is “less secure” under the Republican president as he backed Democratic opposition Joe Biden for November’s election.

Miles Taylor, who served at the Department of Homeland Security in between 2017 and 2019, consisting of as chief of personnel, stated he “witnessed the damning results firsthand” of what he called President Donald Trump’s “personal deficiencies.”

“I can attest that the country is less secure as a direct result of the president’s actions,” Taylor composed in an op-ed released in the Washington Post on the day the Democrats begin a four-day virtual convention to choose Biden.

“Today the nation has fewer friends and stronger enemies than when Trump took office.”

In a declaration to Reuters, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere (NYSE:-RRB- called Taylor “another animal of the D.C. Swamp who never ever comprehended the value of the President’s program or why the American individuals chose him and plainly simply …