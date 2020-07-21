Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sues William Barr for ‘gag order’

Image copyright

President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has sued the US attorney general for an so-called ‘gag order’.

Cohen said he was sent back to prison as retaliation for writing a tell-all book that reportedly details so-called racist comments made by the president.

Cohen had been released in May from a three-year sentence for charges including Trump campaign finance violations, due to coronavirus.

The suit claims Cohen’s re-arrest violates his directly to free speech.

The Bureau of Prisons director is known as along with US Attorney General William Barr in the lawsuit filed by Cohen’s attorneys and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Monday. The lawyers have requested Cohen’s immediate release from prison.

The 53-year-old features a history of respiratory problems and is vulnerable to Covid-19, they said.

Cohen was taken back to custody on 9 July, after authorities said that he refused the conditions of his home arrest. Days earlier, on 2 July, Cohen tweeted that was “close to completion” of a tell-all book.

In documents filed Monday night, Cohen wrote that his book – tentatively titled Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J Trump – will describe first-hand experiences with Mr Trump and his family, the Washington Post reported.

The book will “provide graphic and unflattering details about the President’s behaviour behind closed doors,” the documents said.

Among these details are descriptions of “the President’s pointedly anti-Semitic remarks and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, neither of whom he viewed as real leaders or as worthy of respect by virtue of their race”.

Cohen’s attorneys said his constitutional rights were violated when probation officers asked him to sign a gag order that could prohibit him from “speaking to or through any media of any sort”, including social networking or publishing a book, as an ailment of his prison release.

When Cohen asked for clarification concerning this “unusual agreement”, that he was handcuffed and came back to federal prison in Otisville, New York, his lawyers said.

“The government cannot imprison Michael Cohen for writing a book about President Trump,” said ACLU Speech, Privacy and Technology Project director Ben Wizner.

“The gag order that the government sought to impose on Mr Cohen was an unconstitutional prior restraint, and his continued imprisonment is part of a dangerous pattern of retaliation against Trump critics.”

The Department of Justice didn’t immediately react to a request for comment from the BBC.

The White House has not yet commented on the allegations.

Cohen has served per year of his three-year sentence.

The former fixer admitted to lying to Congress about a Trump Tower project in Moscow, and to campaign finance violations for his role for making hush money payments to women alleging affairs with Mr Trump. He also admitted to other tax and bank fraud charges unrelated to the president.