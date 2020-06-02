Ex-Trump Hotel Housekeeping Employee Sues Biz, Made Her Work Sundays

Exclusive

A housekeeping worker who used to work for the Trump Hotel in Vegas claims she was stored out of church (and on the clock) for years, regardless of being a religious Christian … now, she’s suing.

The girl’s identify is Sonia Torres, and based on a lawsuit she simply filed towards her former bosses in Sin City … she’d been working within the resort’s housekeeping division with out concern for years. That’s till a brand new housekeeping regime got here in, and allegedly screwed up her Sunday appointments with God by switching up her schedule.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Torres claims she was employed in 2010 with an express understanding she wouldn’t work Sundays, so she may observe her religion. Torres says administration, on the time, stated no problemo … and employed her.

Fast-forward to 2015, and Ms. Torres alleges a brand new boss began giving her Sundays off to a dude who had much less seniority than her. Torres says she complained to her superiors and HR, however nothing modified.

Eventually, she says the problem got here to a head, and after speaking it out with union reps … they instructed she go on name for Sundays, however she refused. Torres says she simply topped displaying up on Sundays, which obtained her fired in 2018.