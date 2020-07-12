Ex-prosecutors Tolman & Rizer: Romney wrong to attack Trump commutation of Roger Stone prison sentence

The Stone prosecution is simply the latest example of a well-documented phenomena: the way special prosecutors, desperate to justify their commissions, end up charging marginal players with tangential crimes — often related obstruction of the investigation itself.

Stone was a family member bit player in the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into so-called collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian agents in 2016. As the entire world now knows, Mueller concluded there wasn’t any.

But an element of special prosecutions is that they spawn numerous criminal cases unrelated to the underlying allegation. The most apparent example is Ken Starr’s investigation of President Clinton’s business dealings. That probe uncovered Clinton’s affair with intern Monica Lewinsky and finally led to Clinton’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, accompanied by his acquittal in the Senate.

But almost every special prosecutor since the 1980s has generated similar convictions of bit players, frequently for obstructing the investigation itself.

That’s what happened to Roger Stone. There was never much evidence that Stone — a braggart who reveled in political theater — had any contact with Russian agents or material evidence for Mueller to assist.

But Stone tried to browbeat another marginal witness in to not cooperating, and allegedly lied to investigators when asked about his contacts with Wiki leaks. And so Stone was indicted on seven counts of tampering and obstruction.

This is an old story: an underlying investigation that results in no directly relevant criminal charges and spawns a mess of felony costs for obstructing a study that went nowhere.

In an ordinary prosecutor’s office, which has thousands of pressing matters and limited resources, Stone likely would never have already been indicted, or would have faced a relatively light charge. Believe it or not, it is a good thing — limited prosecutorial capacity can be an important check up on prosecutorial overreach and helps to focus resources on truly crucial matters.

The criminal law has become so complex therefore extensive that <a href=”https://fee.org/articles/three-felonies-a-day-how-the-feds-target-the-innocent/”>none of us would be unindictable</a> if your prosecutor with endless resources decided to hone in on us.

But special prosecutors, with near-limitless budgets and little meaningful oversight, tend to become perpetual motion machines. They generate new criminal charges further and additional distant from the original allegation that caused the appointment in the first place.

It is this tendency, among others, that led the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, in his dazzling dissent in a case that upheld the special counsel law, to describe them as a wolf that, far from being dressed in sheep’s clothing, “comes as a wolf.”

Special prosecutions are also inevitably politicized. From the day that he was arrested — in a showy predawn SWAT raid that news media were tipped off to — Stone’s prosecution became a litmus test for your opinion about Donald Trump.

The forewoman of the jury hearing the Stone case let loose with anti-Trump, anti-Stone sentiments on social media and anointed herself a member of “the resistance.”

Line prosecutors asked for a facially absurd 7 to 9 year sentence for Stone, after which resigned once the Attorney General William Barr tempered the recommendation — something that happens regularly within the Justice Department in high-profile cases, which is well within the attorney general’s discretion.

Even the more measured 40-month sentence Stone received was far too miss the relatively picayune factual basis for the prosecution, though many Democrats called it a miscarriage of justice.

As a former judge once told one of us as a newly minted law clerk, individuals have lost sight of the length of time a two-year prison sentence is.

Though Roger Stone and Eric Garner — who died in a police chokehold because he was selling loose cigarettes on a New York City street — have little in common, they truly are both examples of the dangerous over-criminalization of American life.

The criminal law is now so complex and so extensive that none of us would be unindictable if a prosecutor with endless resources decided to hone in on us. This is a recipe for mass incarceration and politicized justice.

Democrats and Sen. Romney denounced the Stone commutation. But permitting an elderly non-violent offender to avoid incarceration in the middle of a lethal viral pandemic is scarcely a miscarriage of justice.

We wish the Justice Department and President Trump had done more to commute sentences during this period, when tens of thousands of state and federal inmates have already been infected with COVID and hundreds have died. Prison terms aren’t supposed to be a death sentence, even for your political opponents.

What you think about Roger Stone’s commutation is likely correlated with your feelings about Donald Trump. That is regrettable. The legal system can’t function if people believe it to be politicized, as record numbers of Americans of all political persuasions now do.

But unfortuitously, Stone’s close association with Trump has always clouded a dispassionate analysis of the case against him. Viewed like that, it was always mighty thin.

Arthur Rizer, the director of criminal justice and civil liberties policy at the R Street Institute, is a former federal prosecutor, military police and police.