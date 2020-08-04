Aaron Zelinsky, a deputy to former special counsel Robert Mueller, testified before a congressional panel that the “highest levels” of the Justice Department politicized the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone by pressuring the acting US attorney for the District of Columbia to ease up on his sentencing.
Ex-prosecutor: Roger Stone treated differently due to Trump relationship
