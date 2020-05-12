Ex-president Kocharyan’s lawyers filed 14 complaints with ECHR – Panorama

The protection staff of former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan has filed 14 complaints with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Hayk Alumyan, considered one of Kocharyan’s lawyers informed Ria Novosty information company.

The protection staff of Kocharyan who faces costs of overthrowing the constitutional order, demand to alter the detention measure of their shopper. They had earlier filed motions to administrative and civil courts to free him from pre-trial detention amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lawyers pointed to the ex-president’s well being situation and the truth that in his 60s the previous is in excessive danger group to contract the virus.

“The defense team of Kocharyan has filed 14 complaints with ECHR, 10 of which have been registered for review,” Alumyan mentioned.

The company reminds that the ex-president has been positioned in custody for about two years, pending trial. He is charged with overthrowing Armenia’s constitutional order through the March 1-2, 2008 publish-election occasions in Yerevan, however strongly denies any wrongdoing. Kocharyan and his protection staff strongly denies any wrongdoing and take into account the costs as political persecution.