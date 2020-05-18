Ex-President Kocharyan renominated to serve as Independent Director at AFK Sistema Board of Directors – Panorama

Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan is about to be reappointed to the Board of Directors of a number one Russian company AFK Sistema. As the corporate stated in a press assertion, the choice was introduced at the assembly of its Board of Directors held on 16 May. Kocharyan is nominated to serve as Independent Director the ex-president has served since 2009.

Kocharyan’s nomination together with the record of different nominees shall be authorized at the annual assembly of shareholders scheduled for 27 June.

“The determination of the Russian Sistema company which performs a significant function on the planet economic system, speaks of Kocharyan’s fame, fashionable approaches to administration and the boldness in him,” Viktor Soghomonyan, the Head of ex-president’s Office commented on the report.

AFK Sistema is a big Russian conglomerate firm primarily based in Moscow.