Ex-officials slam Egypt-Greece maritime demarcation pact – Middle East Monitor

A variety of previous Egyptian members of parliament and opposition celebration members have actually signed a main knocking the nation’s maritime border contract with Greece which was signed recently.

The pact, they stated, ” is encouraging, firstly, of its [the ruling regime’s] local and global sponsors, who ensure its survival and connection, even at the expenditure of Egypt’s nationwide interests,” and does not assist the Egyptian individuals.

“The maritime border demarcation agreement with Greece does not only mean that Egypt cedes large areas of its economic waters and hundreds of billions of dollars, the value of the natural resources that these areas contain, but it also means the elimination of future opportunities for the Egyptian state to benefit from its wealth in the rest of spaces,” they included.

MEMO got a copy of the letter which can be discovered completely listed below:

Official declaration to the Egyptian individuals: On the criminal offense of demarcating the maritime border with Greece



We follow with excellent issue the diplomacies of Al-Sisi’s coup program, which showed to be serving a particular program from the very first days, at the expenditure of the Egyptian nationwide security, and in a manner that opposes the …