Ex-officer who held Eric Garner in chokehold until he died

The release of the records happens the heels of the New York State legislature repealing a law called 50-a, which shielded police disciplinary records from being viewed by the public for decades.

“I’m so glad for the transparency,” Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, told CNN Tuesday. “I just think going forward we shouldn’t have to fight and wait five years to get the disciplinary records of the police officers who recklessly kill.”

Cellphone video shows Daniel Pantaleo, a White New York Police Department officer, maintaining a chokehold as Garner, who is Black, is taken up to the ground in Staten Island, crying out, “I can’t breathe.” Police were wanting to arrest Garner, 43, because he was allegedly attempting to sell loose cigarettes illegally.

During Pantaleo’s trial his disciplinary records were not permitted to be released publicly as a result of shield law. The decision made by an NYPD judge in his trial was also sealed because of the law.

Seventeen complaints were filed

The history of allegations made against Pantaleo was launched Friday by New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), an independent oversight agency that reviews complaints against police. Seventeen complaints against Pantaleo were filed with the agency from 2009 to 2014, the entire year Garner was killed. They resulted in eight cases being opened against Pantaleo, which included the case involving Garner’s death. Three of these cases had claims that the CCRB deemed were “substantiated,” including Garner’s.

One case that the CCRB substantiated was from an incident in 2011 where Pantaleo allegedly abused his power when conducting an automobile stop and search. It resulted in Pantaleo receiving “instructions” as a penalty, according to the disciplinary record.

Another substantiated case against Pantaleo from 2012 so-called that he abused his power when stopping and searching an individual. That case resulted in a departmental disciplinary trial where Pantaleo was found guilty and was penalized by having to forfeit two vacation days, according to the disciplinary record.

CNN has already reached out to Pantaleo’s attorney for touch upon the release of his disciplinary records.

CCRB Chair Fred Davie in a statement to CNN praised grassroots organizations for fighting to alter laws to create records like these accessible to the general public.

“For a long time, New York Civil Rights Law Section 50-a managed to get virtually impossible for civilians to know any such thing about NYPD misconduct in their communities,” Davie said. “The repeal of 50-a is a major step toward bolstering public confidence in the disciplinary system, allowing for more comprehensive reporting about police misconduct, and ultimately, changing the dynamic between police and civilians for the better.”

The disciplinary history which was released to CNN only shows complaints filed to the CCRB. CNN has additionally requested Pantaleo’s full disciplinary history, along with the NYPD trial judge’s full decision in Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial, which The New York Times previously obtained . The department has received “a significant number” of requests for disciplinary records, which it now needs to redact as required by the Freedom of Information Law, said NYPD Detective Denise Moroney.

“The Department is making every effort to do this as quickly as possible,” Moroney said in a statement to CNN.

The city delayed holding a disciplinary trial

Carr, who sat through Pantaleo’s disciplinary trial, has long decried the possible lack of transparency in not having the ability to see the disciplinary history of any of the police who were involved in her son’s death.

“Immediately after my son was murdered we knew none of this about the officer,” Carr said, discussing Pantaleo.

Carr said through the help of police reform advocacy groups she was able to find out about Pantaleo’s history piecemeal, as people who had been allegedly abused by him came forward.

Because of what she slowly learned all about Pantaleo’s history, she pushed for a departmental trial for five years, she said. The city delayed holding a disciplinary trial for Pantaleo while awaiting the Justice Department to produce a decision on whether it might charge Pantaleo.

Carr was further emboldened to carry on pushing for justice on her son after Pantaleo’s disciplinary records were leaked to the progressive news web site Think Progress in 2017.

Garner’s last words, “I can’t breathe,” is a phrase that has become a chant protesters use to decry deaths of Black people as a result of police, including George Floyd, who was seen with a Minneapolis Police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes before he died in May. All four former officers involved in Floyd’s killing face charges.

“Even though we change laws we have to heal hearts and change minds in order for this to work,” Carr said. “All the law changing is not going to work unless the superiors hold the officers’ feet to the fire and really enforce these laws.”