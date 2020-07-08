Ex-NYPD commissioner warns of ‘very bleak’ future for NYC, says de Blasio ‘eviscerated the police department’

“One of the most important, significant things [de Blasio] did was to eliminate the anti-crime units for the duration of the city — they are the real crime fighters,” said Kelly, referring to the plainclothes units that were disbanded last month.

“[They were] the ones who’ve been able to address the violent crime for several decades in New York City. That unit is gone. The police are demoralized, retirements are at record levels, and the future is very frankly very bleak in New York, certainly for the next 18 months under this administration.”

De Blasio, who’s term-limited, will leave office on January 1, 2022. There are thus far a few potential Democratic candidates, along with at least one prominent Republican — Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa — who intend to enter the 2021 race to displace him.

Sliwa claimed to the New York Post in March he is “the only candidate with the onions to take back the city” from its present decline in that regard.

Kelly told Hannity that another major contributor to New York’s decline has been the state’s bail reform law, passed right after Democrats took the majority in the State Senate to control the governor’s mansion and both chambers of the legislature.

“That bail reform act could be changed very easily just by giving judges the discretion to keep people in custody who are a danger to society,” that he said. “Virtually every state in the United States has that privilege except for New York and the New York State Legislature will not do it,” he said.

“We saw in the pandemic, which hit New York harder than anyplace else, how businesses were able to operate remotely, so you put on top of that this increased crime explosion and the question is, is New York going to be anything like it was prior to the pandemic?”