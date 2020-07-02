Ex-NYPD commissioner predicts ‘major spikes in crime’ as ‘defund the police’ movement rolls on

NY CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SLASHING $1B FROM NYPD BUDGET

“The black community, they’re going to suffer the most,” he added. “And I just think that, you know, somebody like [New York City] Mayor [Bill] de Blasio, you have to believe that what he’s doing is intentional because it defies common sense. It defies logic and it defies basic management principles.”

Protests continued outdoors New York’s City Hall Wednesday following Tuesday’s City Council vote to reduce the New York Police Department’s funds $1 billion.

Kerik criticized protesters for vandalizing the metropolis and warned that arresting them would don’t have any affect, claiming not too long ago enacted bail reform legal guidelines are encouraging crime.

“The problem is, if you arrest them, they’re going to be back on the street within six hours, thanks to the mayor, thanks to the governor of New York with the bail reform laws that everybody and their brother told them not to do,” Kerik mentioned. “That’s what they did. And as a result, you’re emboldening the criminal element. And these are just representatives of that.”