Ex-NYPD commissioner Kelly admits NYC may need National Guard ‘if this continues for a couple more nights’

“That was not my initial position,” Kelly added, “but something has got to be done.”

TRUMP SLAMS DE BLASIO FOR REJECTING NATIONAL GUARD

Kelly, the longest-serving commissioner in NYPD historical past, stated NYPD officers are exhausted from working prolonged shifts, “being assaulted in every possible way, run down [by cars], hit by bricks, trashed.”

On Wednedsay night, an NYPD officer was randomly attacked and stabbed within the neck whereas patrolling in Brooklyn, which resulted in a wrestle that brought about two extra officers to endure gunshot wounds.

In addition, a stunning video posted on social media early Tuesday confirmed a NYPD officer being struck by a automobile in what gave the impression to be a deliberate hit-and-run. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea stated the officer was nonetheless in intensive care, “but recovering slowly.”

Kelly blamed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for the unrest, saying he was limiting officers’ capacity to correctly do their jobs.

“The mayor mentioned the other day that he was on the phone with them 50 times [one] night,” Kelly stated. “That is way too much, way too much involvement from City Hall. [You] have to let the police professionals do their job.”

