Ex-Nixon White House counsel says he'd pay to handle Trump's deposition
In an interview with Bill O’Reilly, Trump said he would sit for a deposition in his lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google for banning him after the January 6 Capitol insurrection. CNN’s Jim Acosta and former Nixon White House counsel John Dean discuss.

