Ex-NFL WR Reche Caldwell Dead, Shot and Killed In Tampa

Reche Caldwell — a former NFL vast receiver who performed with Tom Brady — was shot and killed in Tampa on Saturday, his mom confirms to TMZ Sports.

He was solely 41.

Caldwell’s mom tells us … Reche — actual identify Donald Caldwell — was on the brink of take his girlfriend out on a date when he went again inside his dwelling to seize a jacket.

Reche’s GF says the previous participant was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who jumped out of bushes attempting to rob him.

We’re instructed Reche was shot within the leg and chest — and somebody known as 911.

Unfortunately, the accidents had been so extreme, Caldwell’s mom tells us Reche died within the ambulance on the way in which to the hospital.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Deborah Caldwell tells us.

“He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you.”

Caldwell was a 2nd spherical decide within the 2002 NFL Draft after a stellar profession on the University of Florida.

He performed 6 years within the NFL for the Chargers, Patriots and Redskins — and was part of the New England crew that misplaced to the Colts within the 2006 AFC Championship.