Ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins shares what happened when he tried to conjure his own ‘flu game’

Hawkins tweeted he was within the second yr of his NFL profession and had 102-degree fever proper earlier than the Cincinnati Bengals have been set to play the Houston Texans. He stated he even had to swap rooms simply so A.J. Green wouldn’t get sick.

“All I was thinking is, I’m going MJ Flu game on em…”

Hawkins then wrote he had two receptions for 15 yards and a fumble and the Bengals misplaced the sport.

Hawkins then revealed a text-message chain with Green and Mohamed Sanu, who have been his teammates in Cincinnati throughout the 2012 season.

“The man was so sick,” Green wrote within the group chat.

Hawkins, who’s now the co-host of the “ThomaHawk Show” with former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, performed six seasons within the NFL. He had 209 catches for two,419 yards and 9 touchdowns.