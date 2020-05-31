Ex-NBA player J.R. Smith punches, kicks man who allegedly vandalized car during LA George Floyd riots: video

Before the video even obtained out, Smith defined why he attacked the man.

“One of these little motherf–king white boys, didn’t know where he was going, and broke my f–king window in my truck,” Smith defined in a video. “Broke my sh–… So when the footage come out, and ya’ll see it, I chased him down and whooped his a–. He broke my window. This ain’t no hate crime, I ain’t obtained no downside with no one who ain’t obtained no downside with me.

“There’s a problem with the motherf–king system, that’s it,” Smith added. “The motherf–ker broke my window, and I whooped his a–. He didn’t know who window he broke, and he got his a– whooped.”

Smith, who had taken half in Los Angeles protests, stated his truck was parked in a residential space, nowhere close to any shops that had been being looted during the riots.