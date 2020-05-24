Ex-NBA All-Star Kermit Washington denied prison release despite coronavirus concerns: report

The 68-year-old Washington, who performed for 5 NBA groups within the 1970s and 1980s, final month argued he was at a “high risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19” because of the “extreme rate of infection” within the U.S. prison system, in keeping with court docket paperwork obtained by TMZ Sports.

But officers now say that Washington’s COVID-19 argument was “not enough” to grant his release, the outlet reported, citing new court docket paperwork.

“The risk of the spread of COVID-19 alone is not enough to constitute extraordinary and compelling reasons for release,” the paperwork said.

Thousands of inmates have been launched from prisons throughout the nation over fears COVID-19 may quickly unfold by way of the crowded techniques. Some of the launched inmates dedicated low-level, or non-violent crimes, officers have stated.

While prisons have ramped up precautions, some inmates and employees have nonetheless contracted the virus. Earlier this month, a federal prison in Texas reported an outbreak of 423 new circumstances, whereas the information of a possible early release noticed inmates in California intentionally attempt to infect themselves with the virus.

Washington was drafted fifth total in 1973 by the Los Angeles Lakers, the place he spent the primary 5 seasons of his almost decade-long NBA profession. He would go on to play for the Boston Celtics, San Diego Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers earlier than retiring in 1983. He made a short comeback within the 1987-1988 season, however solely performed in six video games for the Golden State Warriors.

Despite getting an All-Star nod in 1980 whereas in Portland, Washington was finest recognized for throwing a punch that significantly injured Houston Rockets participant Rudy Tomjanovich throughout a 1977 sport. Tomjanovich required surgical procedure to reconstruct his face after struggling a fractured cranium, a damaged nostril and damaged jaw.

In 2016, Washington was accused of spending hundreds of {dollars} in donations supposed for a charity to assist youngsters in Africa for his personal acquire, together with paying for holidays, jewellery and leisure.

He pleaded responsible in 2017 to 2 counts of constructing a false assertion in a tax return and one rely of aggravated identification theft. In 2018, he was sentenced to serve six years and ordered to pay almost $970,000 in restitution, USA Today reported on the time.