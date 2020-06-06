Ex-national security chief’s defense teams demands $4K worth of damage in defamation lawsuit against Pashinyan, his spokesperson – Armenian News

A lawyer for Artur Vanetsyan, the previous director of the National Security Service (NSS), has unveiled particulars of the just lately launched defamation lawsuit against prime minister and his press secretary.

In an interview with Tert.am, Aramazd Kiviryan mentioned the defense teams demands damage worth of 2 million Armenian Drams (approx. $4,140,000) from Nikol Pashinyan and Mane Gevorgyan, for a public assertion amounting to a defamation focusing on their shopper.

“In a statement shared on her Facebook profile on April 29, the press secretary reported an absolutely untrue information about Vanetsyan. That served as grounds for us to lodge a claim against the press secretary and the prime minister – given that the press secretary, in point of fact, acted on the prime minister’s behalf,” he mentioned, including that the case incorporates references to all of the accessible authorized grounds.

“We demand that the records constituting defamation be denied and a disclaimer be published. We have also called for non-pecuniary damage in the amount of 2 million Drams,” Kiviryan mentioned.

Refraining from a preliminary analysis, the lawyer nonetheless referred to the deserves of the case, which he mentioned completely justify their authorized motion. But he hesitated to foretell the courtroom’s potential approaches.

Kiviryan described the general public submit, alleging Vanetsyan’s connections to the Copper-Molybdenum Plant, as a defamatory assertion, including the burden of accountability now lies with the respondents. “They must prove that the information they published is true given that we are aware that it has nothing to do with the reality. We find that the issue must be satisfied from the legal point of view,” he added.