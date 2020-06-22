Ex-national security chief urges parliamentary majority to vote down constitutional reform bill – Armenian News

Former Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan has issued a call to members of the ruling parliamentary force, asking them to refrain from voting in favor of the proposed reforms to the Constitution of Armenia.

In his appeal to the lawmakers of My Step, the president of the recently launched Homeland party condemns the bill, proposing procedures for terminating the high court judges, being an attempt by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to push the political team to grave “collective crimes” amounting to usurpation of power and overthrow of the constitutional order.

“Today, Nikol Pashinyan is surpassing himself. [The concern] I raised during the time of my resignation is becoming possible today.

“After the disgraceful pressures, which Pashinyan stepped up against the Constitutional Court and its judges, as well as the failed constitutional referendum, a bill containing a very specific element of crime – amounting to usurpation of power – was brought by his instruction to the National Assembly’s session agenda today. Pashinyan is heading towards a collective crime, a grave crime amounting to usurpation of power and overthrow of the constitutional order, making 88 lawmakers his accomplices,” that he said.

Warning the parliamentary majority against relying on the constitutional immunity clause (as a safeguard against future criminal liability), Vanetsyan urges them to refrain from obeying the “illegal order given by the unbalanced man holding the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.”

Vanetsyan also announces his party’s initiative for launching a “Commission for Re-Establishing Constitutional Rights” to press ahead with political consultations with all the public groups and political forces “thoughtful of the country’s future.”