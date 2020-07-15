Ex-MLB slugger Aubrey Huff says coronavirus is ‘a system of control in order to crash the economy to get Donald Trump out of office’

YANKEES’ CLINT FRAZIER VOWS TO WEAR MASK DURING AT-BATS

Huff posted a two-minute rant on the social media site saying that masks are “mind-control devices” and people who wear them are “sheep.”

“.@GavinNewsom shut California down again,” Huff wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to take off the mind control devices & fight for your family, your business, & your freedom!”

“This is nothing but a system of control in order to crash the economy to get Donald Trump out of office,” Huff said. “And, for those of you that can’t see this, it drives me f–king batsh– crazy.”

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state was shutting down bars, restaurants, gyms, salons, and other businesses because cases have grown tremendously in the state over the last month.

Huff added that suicidal rates are “through the roof” because of the shutdowns over the last four months since the coronavirus pandemic has swept across the nation.

“I’m f–king pissed,” Huff added. “I cannot believe you guys aren’t.”