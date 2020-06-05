Ex-MLB All-Star Carl Crawford arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend

EX-MLB ALL-STAR CARL CRAWFORD ADDRESSES DROWNINGS AT HIS HOME: ‘I’M AT A LOSS FOR WORDS’

The girl instructed authorities the previous Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder pushed her to the ground, slammed her head in opposition to the ball and choked her. Police mentioned the lady’s 1-year-old daughter, whose father is Crawford, walked up and distracted the previous baseball participant.

Washington ran to name the police and Crawford fled. The affidavit said that Crawford, who’s now a report producer, started to ship the lady threatening textual content messages.

FORMER OAKLAND A’S BRUCE MAXWELL CALLS OUT MLB FOR LATE RESPONSE TO GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH: ‘IT DOESN’T SHOCK ME’

The incident occurred per week earlier than a lady and a baby drowned at his Houston house.

Crawford, 38, was free on $50,000 bond.

He was a four-time All-Star outfielder who final performed within the main league with the Dodgers. He additionally performed for the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

