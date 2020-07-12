Ex-MI6 chief Richard Dearlove urges ‘reset of whole relationship’ with China

The UK is looking at a ‘reset of its whole relationship’ with China amid growing tensions, a former head of MI6 said today.

Sir Richard Dearlove insisted the us government should be more ‘assertive’ in its interaction with the Asian superpower.

Amid mounting signs that Boris Johnson will announce a U-turn this week on Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network, Sir Richard said the firm is definitely an ‘intimate part of the Chinese state’.

The comments came amid claims the company has been urging the PM not to ditch it from UK telecoms infrastructure until after the next election in 2024, reportedly in the hope a new government could have a different stance.

Ministers are considering whether to axe Huawei amid fears the network might be used for spying by the Chinese state.

A recent intelligence report said the security implications were ‘severe’ and that US sanctions on the firm will make its equipment less reliable and safe.

There are also calls from dozens of Tory MPs to strip Huawei’s technology from the wider telecoms network by 2024, and cut involvement in building nuclear power plants.

Sources told the Sunday Times that Huawei wanted the us government to delay the removal of its technology from telecoms infrastructure until at the very least 2025, in the hope that a future government may possibly reverse your decision.

As part of the compromise, Huawei would reportedly pledge to maintain its equipment, which can be also utilized in the UK’s other non-5G networks.

BT and Vodafone have warned of coverage blackouts if the kit is stripped out too quickly.

A poll for MailOnline by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, conducted on Wednesday, found 52 per cent would approve of dropping Huawei from 5G, including 28 per cent who felt ‘strongly’ on the matter.

Just 12 percent disapproved of the idea, even though a substantial 36 per cent didn’t say in either case.

Speaking on Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday, Sir Richard said: ‘We are looking really at a reset of the whole of our relationship with China’s leadership.’

He insisted the united kingdom should become ‘more assertive’ with China as the country has become ‘more aggressive’.

Asked if the Government will change its mind on allowing Huawei a role in the building of the UK’s 5G network, Sir Richard said: ‘That’s truly my expectation…

‘The problem is we have had a close relationship with Huawei dating back, I do believe, to the entire year 2000, so getting Huawei out of the systems can’t be done rapidly – it will have to be done cumulatively over time.

‘But it looks in my experience now as if the Government have changed their view.

‘There’s a technical aspect for this because because the American embargo on Huawei was imposed it’s not clear that they’re planning to be able anyway to provide the 5G equipment on which the device will depend.

A poll for MailOnline found 52 percent would approve if Boris Johnson cuts Huawei out of the massive 5G project

‘I’ve always believed that there’s a strategic security reason behind not allowing the Chinese that degree of involvement in the construction of our critical infrastructure.’

He added: ‘I think the relationship involving the Chinese state and Huawei is absolutely clear-cut.

‘Huawei is not a sort of ordinary international telecommunications company, it’s a romantic part of the Chinese state.

‘And once you learn anything about Chinese military strategy, they talk about the fusion of civil and military capabilities.

‘There is a close linkage certainly between the Chinese military capability and Huawei.’